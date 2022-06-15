Editor,
While currently visiting with family in Costa Rica and El Salvador and I can’t help but observe that at least for some critical products, their supply chains have been better managed.
In all of the supermarkets in both countries, the shelves for baby formula are fully stocked if not overflowing. Gasoline in El Salvador is currently priced at $4.10 per gallon.
Should we rebrand these so-called developing nations and look in the mirror? What is going on in the United States of America is truly embarrassing and incredulous for the rest of the world that we tend to dismiss as somehow lesser.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
