Editor,
I have been thinking about Jon Mays’ column “San Mateo searching for something to celebrate” in the July 26 edition of the Daily Journal. San Mateo adopted A Company, 1-327 Infantry of the 101st Airborne in 1968. We were the first American city to give positive recognition to the troops serving in an unpopular war.
I think that makes San Mateo unique. The troops don’t get to choose the conflicts they are sent to. I think it was a noble act for the city to step forward. I know there is an event in the spring. Perhaps we should consider moving this to the time Festa d’Italia used to be held. And, get these participating cities with adopted troops involved.
• San Mateo — since 1968, A Company, 1-327 Infantry;
• Burlingame — since 2004, B Company, 1-327 Infantry;
• Hillsborough — since 2007, Headquarters Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team;
• Foster City — since 2012, Headquarters Company, 1-327 Infantry;
• Millbrae — since 2013, B Battery, 2-32 Field Artillery;
• Belmont — since 2016, C Company, 1-327 Infantry;
• Atherton — since 2017, B Company, 1-506 Infantry;
• San Bruno — since 2017, A Company, 1-506 Infantry; and
• San Carlos — since 2017, D Company, 1-506 Infantry.
We even have an Army Reserve transportation unit here in San Mateo. Maybe they would want to help.
Robert Baker
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.