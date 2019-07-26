It used to be that the city of San Mateo had a Wine Walk downtown in September. The idea of that event was to get residents to come downtown, walk the streets and visit participating merchants, all the while having a good time.
There also used to be a summer festival, called Festa d’Italia, but that is no more. An event called SummerFest aimed to replace it, but it didn’t last long.
Does this mean that the city of San Mateo is no longer festive? One could argue it’s leaning that way, particularly when other cities have numerous and varied events all year long and San Mateo has about 34 days of community events every year, although that includes the incredibly popular concerts and movies in the park and its annual egg hunt. City officials aim to fix this situation and have started the discussion of having a series of events on four weekdays in September.
But what exactly those events will be is sort of still in the works. San Mateo has long been a city in search of an identity. Is it a big central city? Is it a bedroom community? Something else? It has had notable residents and commerce but no one or no thing completely out-of-the-ordinary.
What the city is imagining is something interactive, and a draw to both downtown’s daytime population and its residents. So far, the ideas have been dance, trivia, comedy with a children’s play area. While I’m always down for a good children’s play area, the ideas don’t seem very cohesive. Not a knock, just an observation.
I suggest something a bit more natural, while also highlighting the talents of this area’s workers and residents.
We should have a talent show.
Downtown is jam-packed with talented people who could show us more about their passions and every parent knows children love to show off their talent in a public setting — especially if there is a reward. We could have corporate and adult team categories and involve some of our recreation programs. We can have children categories and incorporate our schools, our nonprofits like theater and dance groups and our recreation programs. There could be some vetting so the number of groups is not massive, and each week the best groups could advance all the way to the final in the last week. To break it up, we could have interactive lessons from some our nonprofit or community dance groups and city officials can be among our judges along with downtown business leaders. This seems right up Tim Draper’s alley.
With the winners advancing, there is a sticky aspect to it in that those who like a certain performer will return to see how they do. And it’s all in the name of fun, community building and recognition of the varied talent of our city. It can be called “The Great and Amazing San Mateo Talent Show.”
***
Along those lines, it also seems there could be some effort to recognize the various contributions to our great city of those in the past. The city is envisioning a new public plaza in Central Park, which has been a lifelong dream for many. We should have a statue or series of statues or plaques recognizing the people in the past who made our city what it is today. While San Mateo does not have a “founder” it certainly has had many notable figures who could be highlighted in a public setting. It would serve to honor those contributions, inform newcomers of our history and give everyone a sense of place.
Some ideas are: Tomisuke Ito, the first Japanese resident of the city, or Tokutaro Takahashi, the namesake of the longest running business in the city; Elsa McGinn, the city’s first female trustee (an early version of a councilmember) in 1920; the Leong family, the founders of Ah Sam Florists; famed African American restaurateur Noah Williams; A.P. Giannini, the founder of the Bank of Italy and Bank of America; Robert Wisnom, an early businessman, developer and family patriarch; Rosalie Brown, the first female member of the Board of Supervisors and her husband, William Brown, the fourth mayor; Capt. A.H. Payson, president of the Spring Valley Water Company, which created our reservoirs, and Payson’s wife Abby, a member of the original Parrott family. This is all relatively early history and other or later families or people could also be included.
At one time, there was a vision to have a history museum downtown in cooperation with the San Mateo County Historical Society. The society could help with this one. Honoring our past would be a way to bring the community together, and there could be an annual event tied to it. We can call it “Remembrance Day.”
Jon Mays is the editor in chief of the Daily Journal. He can be reached at jon@smdailyjournal.com. Follow Jon on Twitter @jonmays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.