It is time that the news media stops referring to those who vandalize, loot or attack police officers as protestors.
They should be referred to as anarchists or criminals but certainly not protestors. Their actions have overshadowed and negated any message that peaceful protestors were hopeful of sending. The vast majority of police officers are dedicated individuals who daily face difficult and dangerous situations. Their calmness while being verbally and physically abused is impressive. These destructive acts will only reinforce the negative stereotypes that black leadership has labored to overcome. These leaders need to stand with the police to help calm the crowd. Although many non-blacks joined the mob, this carnage will historically fall on the shoulders of African Americans.
Neither the government nor the police can resolve the issue of racism. We are not born as racists. This ugliness is taught to us and the solution resides in education, not legislation. You cannot legislate away what is in people’s minds and hearts. Confronting racism begins in our homes and in our educational system. History has shown us that gains will not come easily and not without setbacks. This violence is the ultimate “two steps backward.”
As Martin Luther King said: “Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral.” This senseless destruction should not deter us from trying to achieve King’s dream of a nation where children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Let us begin.
For California politicians and police departments to step back and let stores and property be looted and destroyed over a tragic event in Minnesota is unacceptable. We have learned that our state and local municipalities don't have the manpower to stop these thugs from ruining our cities and the property of our neighbors. It is a sad day when anarchy and violence rules the day.
