I was horrified to hear that NOx pollution from my gas water heater and furnace were contributing to the deaths of 30-85 people every year, according to the Air Quality Management District. We were so outraged at eight deaths in the San Bruno gas explosion; however, we don’t even notice a far bigger death toll, every year, caused by every one of us
By contrast, I was thrilled to find out I can now replace my gas heaters with electric heat pumps, and even save money. My two kids have asthma, and I suspect that my poorly ventilated heaters contribute to their symptoms, as well as to those dozens of deaths. I just got two quotes for a heat pump water heater. After rebates and tax credit, they come to $2,650 and $3,550, including electrical work and permits, about the cost ($3,000) of a new gas tank. I’ll also save about $150 a year by moving to electric, and I don’t have to be killing anyone. Count me a convert.
I think it’s fantastic that the Bay Area Air Quality District has voted for a gradual phase-out of polluting gas heaters, starting in 2027. Sadly, we’ll still be suffering those excess deaths until old heaters are replaced. I encourage everyone to consider replacing your old water heater with a heat pump — you’ll help save lives, you’ll help save the planet, and you’ll probably save yourself some money too.
