Editor,
I was very glad to see the Daily Journal article regarding support for bringing back the Bike Share program (March 10). Until, that is, I read the last paragraph referencing the cost of renting Bird scooters in San Francisco and the hotel-based program managed by Unlimited Biking.
Exactly who does the Burlingame City Council think anyone would be willing to pay 39 cents a minute ($23.40 an hour, excluding the $1 unlocking fee) for a Bird bike, or $15 an hour to rent an Unlimited Biking bike, should Burlingame use the San Francisco rates? This is hardly a bargain. One of the main reasons for having bike rental programs like the Lime bikes we had on the Peninsula a few years ago was to promote healthier, convenient ways of getting around town.
The Lime bike rental prices were nowhere near $15 or $25 an hour. How can the Burlingame City Council justify their support for such a costly bike program?
Bob Kauser
San Mateo
