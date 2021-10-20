Editor,
From all that I had read the major religions do not have religious exemptions. People that do not want the vaccination and claim religious reasons should be required to get in writing from their religion of choice to qualify for that exemption. I for example belong to the Catholic religion and I know they do not forbid getting vaccinated. Once again everyone has the right to not get vaccinated but if you chose not to get the vaccination you lose the right to be in the public area with vaccinated people and their children.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.