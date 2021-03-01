Editor,
Could it be possible that Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo are having a contest of some kind or side bet to see who is he most pathetic governor in this country?
I suggest voters in this state get a copy of the Feb. 23 column by Jonathan Madison which clearly shows that Newsom should not be holding any political office — especially not being our governor. This column by Madison is one of the best ever in the Journal.
This Newsom guy is a clown and needs t be recalled now.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
