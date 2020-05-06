Editor,
Fawning followers of Ronald Reagan (Grocott column, April 21, 2020) hardly admit that he raised taxes at least seven times and once was a head of unionized workers. He is noted for many things including his famous “states’ rights” speech in Philadelphia. Not the city of brotherly love in Pennsylvania, but the city of hate in the state of Mississippi. Best known as the center of the KKK killers.
Reagan chose Philadelphia, Mississippi, to give his “dog whistle” message to the Southern States that it was OK to continue their Jim Crow activity. This was of course part of Nixon’s Southern Strategy. Divide and conquer. Clearly a politics of division. Do away with all those welfare queens and while you’re at it, do away with that socialistic Social Security.
Reagan was also known for his famous declaration that: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” Continuing his approach that you’re on your own kiddo, and don’t look to the government for help. Just fend for yourself. If you want a helping hand, just look at the end of your own arm. Fight those viruses on your own.
And make your own face masks while you’re at it.
Jerry Brozell
San Mateo
