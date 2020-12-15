Editor,
With the hopeless gridlock in Congress, one wonders why we bother to elect people. Just put cardboard cutouts with an R or D in the seats. Our Founding Fathers realized early the potential detrimental impact of political parties. Washington in his farewell address said “the continual mischief of party is sufficient to make it the duty of wise people to discourage and restrain it. Let me warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party.”
John Adams said: “There is nothing what I dread so much as a division of the Republic into two great parties. This is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.” And then Thomas Paine said: ‘Party is blind to the truth. A man under the tyranny of party spirit is the greatest slave upon the earth.” And finally there was Jefferson’s words. “If I could not go to heaven but with a party, I would not go there at all.” They were right-and now their greatest fear dominates our political landscape.
Steven Howard
Redwood City
