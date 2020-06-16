Editor,
I take exception to the criticism leveled against the San Mateo Police Department by Councilman Rick Bonilla and Mayor Joe Goethals about the handling of the protest Wednesday, June 3.
The councilmembers said police should have maintained a lower profile because the event was “under control.” When a march is scheduled to terminate at the police department at 7 p.m. and, instead, 50 people headed to Hillsdale Shopping Center, that isn’t under control. Given the vandalism in other protests in the area and internet warnings of potential looting, I’m glad the police were prepared. I can imagine the cry if Hillsdale suffered damage and/or looting because the police didn’t adequately respond.
On a positive note, up until that point I was very impressed with the organization of the event, the cooperation with the police and the general compliance with wearing masks. Congratulations to the organizers on a job well-done.
Bob Stine
San Mateo
