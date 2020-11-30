Editor,
The San Mateo Daily Journal headline in the Nov. 25 edition proclaims Biden is “trying to restore some form of normalcy.” As part of “some form of normalcy,” Joe Biden has pledged to welcome Iran back to the nuclear agreement. The mullahs will now get billions for their oil as Biden lifts crippling sanctions. And not only will the Iranians be able to “up” their terror game in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and even upon America, but they can then proceed with their “peaceful” nuclear program that they threaten will annihilate Israel and its 8 million citizens. If that’s “normalcy,” I prefer the good old days of “abnormalcy.” Americans (and the rest of humans on this planet) would be safer.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
(1) comment
Hello, Scott
What to do about Iran... It looks like they will eventually get a nuke. I'm wondering what the plan will be when that happens?
