Editor,
There is only a 1 in 5,500 chance of an elementary age student getting COVID and only a 1 in 2,700 chance of a 12- to 17-year-old student getting it according the Centers for Disease Control’s 10/20/20 report. The odds of a teacher contracting COVID from the student population is near zero and studies show that teachers that did contract COVID didn’t get it from the students. Catholic schools show the safety of providing in-person leaning for 1.6 million children many of whom are poor.
Yet despite the science, teachers’ unions lobbied strongly against in-person learning while teachers collected full pay and benefits for their guaranteed lifetime jobs. This led to a 100% increase in student deaths, drug overdoses and mental illnesses.
Now teachers’ unions have gotten bills passed for $12 billion for State and Federal COVID aid. But only 20% of this is needed for improved air ventilation and safety measures. Especially galling is that teachers will get $4.6 billion of the aid to teach children over the summer what they should have been teaching them all year long. This is being paid for by millions of workers who lost their jobs, don’t have pension funds and don’t get summers off.
How do the teachers unions get away with this? Answer: They’re one of the biggest contributors to democrats in our corrupt one party government that’s completely owned by the unions.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.