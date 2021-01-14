Editor,
Some of the letters to editor have stated that some of us that write letters to this paper are not in favor of the First Amendment. That could not be further from the truth. We all have our right to say and write what we want. In my case, the letters I have written in protest of Mr. Grocott’s columns are to say that I believe he is spreading falsehoods and San Mateo Daily Journal should not allow this.
I do read Mr. Grocott’s columns because I believe we all need to hear other points of view. He has a right to say what he wants. The same right I have to critique his comments. In his latest column, I found it interesting that he told us about one act of violence that happened in Los Gatos, but he did not say one word about the insurgency that occurred in our nation’s Capitol. Really? Whole column and he could not condemn this insurrection?
First time since 1814 that our Capitol was invaded and the last time something like this happened was an invasion by the English. Two Capitol police officers have died, and several protesters have also passed away. People wearing “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirts, Confederate flags flying inside the Capitol, insurgents walking around with zip ties, etc. and not a word from Mr. Grocott?
Yet, he had space in his very long column to talk about the one lunatic individual that was arrested in Los Gatos.
Bill Surraco
Redwood City
