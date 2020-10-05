Editor,
I implore that Redwood City and San Mateo County take closing of the skating rinks seriously as such closures affect our communities profoundly. I am a healthcare professional and people need interactions with others and daily exercise to keep deadly chronic diseases such as depression and diabetes at bay. Ice skating and roller skating rinks have traditionally had a slim margin of profit, and as property becomes more expensive, these recreational activities are being squeezed out.
These days with so many children stuck to the computer all day, and elderly hiding in their homes it seems to me that the communities should be zoning a small portion of land in each county for activities such as ice skating which build community and skills. Children truly benefited from joining Redwood City Ice Oasis programs. Kids often have difficulty finding a common ground with peers in school and skating teaches them that if you work hard and stay on task, new skills may not come easily, but eventually they will come.
I have also gained so much from learning to skate. I am a 60-year-old who learned to skate about 12 years ago, Since I incorporated an hour twice a week into my schedule, I have enjoyed life so much more. I am getting exercise coupled with a challenge to improve my skills and myself. It is so much more stimulating than walking, running or going to the gym.
Gretchen Denike Irion
Redwood City
