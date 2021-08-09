Editor,
A recent letter writer states we need more housing. The fact is we do not need more housing, we are full.
If you move from an area where a house costs less than $200,000 to a city where a house costs over $2.7 million don't complain that you cannot afford to live here.
We need single-family homeowners and renters to contact their state legislators and remind them they were elected to represent their constituents who choose to live in a suburb. Please contact Assemblyman Phil Ting at (415) 557-2312, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin at (650) 349-2200 and Assemblyman Marc Berman at (650) 324-0224 and remind them to vote no on SB 9. (State Sen. Josh Becker already sold us out!)
Local control is much more important than state mandates. Please make your voices heard.
Ron Field
Burlingame
