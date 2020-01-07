Editor,
The article, “New day, new me” by Veronica Roseborough in the Jan. 4 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal is a very positive and inspirational article.
Yes, every new day is a new beginning, an opportunity, a chance to fulfill goals and dreams. We can start each day by being grateful; we can continue with a plan — eat healthy today (no chocolate).
And we can also “be the reason someone smiles today” — giving a helping hand, a smile, a hug. ... Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable. It does not matter how slow you go as long as you do not stop — never give up. There is no such thing as an ending ... just a new beginning. Live the life you love and love the life you live. Happy new day.
Susanne Thiel
Foster City
