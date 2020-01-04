It hit me when the ball dropped. Well, more specifically, it hit me in the 30 seconds between the end of 2019 and the moment everyone started to celebrate when the ball dropped. No, the ball did not drop at exactly midnight due to a delay in pressing the button. Yes, they had one job.
Regardless, the revelation that occurred to me in these 30 or so seconds was not that they should hire new people to press the button or not allow Anderson Cooper to take shots on live television, but that the new year has very little meaning.
Realistically, New Year’s Eve is just a day that we try to stay up until midnight to celebrate the next day during which you have to focus on two things: making the “19” in 2019 look like a “20” after you’ve already written it in pen, and resolving to lead a better life than the day prior.
So what have you resolved to do? Maybe eat healthier, save money, exercise more and make a plan to do so. And so, the phrase “new year, new me,” makes its inevitable reappearance.
However, a study conducted by the University of Scranton revealed that such a commitment to self-improvement usually does not last; 80% of people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions and only 8% of people successfully accomplish what they resolved to do.
So why is it so hard to keep a New Year’s resolution? Because with a year to complete a goal like “eat healthier,” it’s easy to stumble, fall, and not have the motivation to get back up. Likewise, resolutions tend to be either too vague or simply unattainable, spur of the moment decisions that come hand in hand with the chaos of the countdown to midnight.
In fact, according to Strava, a social fitness network, motivation is most likely to waver just 12 days after the start of the year. So, instead of focusing on long-term goals, why not take it day by day and let the motto of the decade be “new day, new me.” Such an outlook entails waking up each morning with a small goal in mind that contributes to an overall resolution.
Let’s say your goal is to get more exercise. Rather than committing to a gym membership complete with two classes per day and a personal trainer, you make a conscious decision each morning to wake up and go to the gym. Once you’ve done so, your resolution for the day is complete, a personal victory in and of itself.
Likewise, an important part of having a resolution each day is that it allows you to adapt and not succumb to temporary setbacks.
Maybe you don’t have enough time to go to the gym one morning. While people with the long-term goal of going to the gym may recognize the shortcoming and accept defeat, “new day, new me” allows for a new resolution every day. So, because you want to stay in shape, you resolve to complete a 10-minute core workout at home and feel accomplished as a result.
Each day presents a new opportunity to do something you don’t normally do, to be the person you want to become. And while the first day of the year presents an optimal opportunity to start achieving, it really is just like any other day; the clock will turn to midnight, and opportunity will knock just as loudly on Jan. 2, all you have to do is open the door.
Veronica Roseborough is a senior at Carlmont High School in Belmont. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
