Political brinksmanship may cost the commuting public a seat on Caltrain in the future. Caltrain has been a win for commuters in the Bay Area generating 70% of its operating costs through the farebox, higher than almost any other Bay Area transit agency. In an effort to make it self-sustaining, an eighth-cent sales tax ballot measure was proposed for November, but it’s being used as a pawn in an ongoing battle regarding governance.
SamTrans has been the adult in the room for decades — buying the railroad when San Francisco and Santa Clara counties didn’t want to ante up. The other counties pledged to pay but have been slow and at times completely unable to pay their entire share of the purchase cost. So SamTrans stepped up a second time, ultimately negotiating a deal to forgive purchase-related interest owed by the other two in exchange for the right to operate the system. $20 million in principal repayment was also lifted off the backs of the other two agencies.
At some point there may be value in a new governance structure, but governance is already divided three ways between the three counties. No agency has 100% control. Why would we want to jeopardize a winning transit system today over who gets to hold the gavel tomorrow?
Let the voters decide the fate of Caltrain through a vote on a eighth-cent sales tax. Don’t kill the future of the train system over a power grab.
Jackie Speier
Hillsborough
The letter writer represents District 14 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
