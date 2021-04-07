Editor,
With Biden’s open border policy, we are seeing children in cages again which started with the Obama presidency. A 92% increase in unaccompanied minors that have been brought across our borders from human smugglers.
A lot of these minors are male teenagers and the younger children are being abused by the cartel. We now have more drugs crossing our borders and none of these people that are being released into our country have been tested for COVID-19. All of the policies that Trump made to protect our country have been discontinued. Now Biden is blocking the media from the border facilities.
This lack of transparency from the Biden far left party should be a wake-up call for everyone. The catch-and-release policy is being used and the border patrol don’t even know who’s coming into this country. This will no doubt bring in more crime and teenagers joining gangs. Let’s hope that Biden’s policies at the border will change and we can have only legal immigration in our country.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
