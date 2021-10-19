Editor,

Many people my age (I am 66) have mostly happy memories of the Beatles musical band and would prefer it stay that way in their mind.

So it was with dismay that I read a recent story stating that Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for the Beatles breakup. John Lennon passed away in 1980, over 40 years ago. I’m not sure what the point is in bringing this story up now.

I suppose if I had a favorite Beatle, it would be Paul McCartney. His life has been an amazing story, as well as the other Beatle members.

Just as their famous song says, I would suggest you “Let it be” Paul when it comes to a story like this about John Lennon. While there are some who might find interest in a story such as this, I prefer to remember the positive history about the Beatles.

It was a long and winding road, no doubt.

David Thom

San Carlos

