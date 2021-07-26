Editor,
The recent comment by letter writer Michael Traynor “Prayers not Guns” is wishful thinking.
I am afraid all the prayers in the world will not help to lessen the amount of guns used daily.
Three mass shootings in one day in Chicago … in fact every day there is a shooting killing innocent children and people of all ages.
Unfortunately, the wise compassionate god is not watching.
We need urgently better and strict gun control laws, background checks, restrictions on ghost gun kits available on the internet,
responsibility for the sales of guns and laws to make sure guns do not end up in the hands of criminals or the mentally ill.
This also seems like wishful thinking.
Susanne Thiel
Foster Cit
