Editor,
A gun safety bill recently passed in Congress. There were fist bumps, high-fives and praise of the passage of this bill because it took decades to get any gun reform passed and it was bipartisan, a miracle in itself. This is a gun safety package deal that offers new laws dealing with everything but the gun itself, and that is ludicrous.
The AR15 rifle was a weapon created for war. It is lightweight, easy to use and fires multiple bullets in minutes. This rifle, this weapon of war, was readily available to a newly 18-year-old in Uvalde, Texas, as was plenty of ammo to go with it. There were no restrictions, no barrier to keep this young man from obtaining this weapon that he immediately used to kill 19 people — all but two of them children 9, 10 and 11 years old. It was a particularly heinous mass shooting, the details of which are hard to describe. It made me sick to my stomach.
Talk has been made about rights when it comes to guns. Don’t Americans have the right not to be gunned down by assault rifles in schools, or anywhere for that matter? We just celebrated our American veterans on Memorial Day for giving their lives, their all, to protect our freedom. I think they would be appalled to know that not all of our representatives in Congress and on the state level could not do the same, leaving even the youngest of Americans still vulnerable. Raising the age to purchase a gun to 21 and universal background checks would have gone a long way in closing a gaping hole in gun safety.
Nancy Archibald
Redwood City
(2) comments
Nancy - as a post script, this punk in Highland Park passed the background check. What seems to be missing here are the ignored early warnings, associated with all recent mass shooters, and their massive drug use, particularly marihuana and meth. As in many cases, his parents were also complicit as they demonstrate dereliction of their responsibility and purchased the rifle for him. They should receive the same sentence as their son.
Indeed, Dirk, there are numerous reasons why lunatics do what they do, but background checks can’t catch them all, nor are health services a cure all. The over riding question is: why on flat Earth are assault weapons even available for civilians? They have absolutely no purpose other than killing as many as possible, as quickly as possible! Haven’t we seen enough yet? Although I’m all for the right to defend your home and loved ones, even kill an intruder if necessary, but assault weapons don’t belong even in your home. Way too dangerous the way they spread bullets around once triggered, with great risk of hitting someone else, even far away. How many more innocent people have to be killed before something is done?
