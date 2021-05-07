Editor,
Regarding the April 30 column “Is public transit on I-280 the answer?” by Jon Mays, the decision to not develop housing west of Interstate 280 was largely environmental. Keeping toxic materials out of the water supply was foremost. Not building on the San Andreas Fault was another. Preserving green space to minimize climate change was considered. The damage caused by construction: building roads, trenching for water and sewage, and the difficulty of establishing an electrical grid in a forested area were all part of the equation.
Current housing policy hopes to have people live near where they work. There are no jobs available in that area and there are few businesses supplying groceries and merchandise. Emergency and medical service availability is extremely limited.
Living in the hills requires a vehicle. During storms, roads become impassable due to landslides or fallen trees and power outages are frequent. In Pacifica, long before the Esplanade Avenue apartments were demolished, an occupied single-family residence area in the hills was condemned due to earth movement after heavy El Niño rains. How much would it cost to build an electric train across the gorge where the Doran Bridge exists on Interstate 280?
Stating that housing development has not occurred because rich people don’t want it is a simplistic, extremist viewpoint not based on fact.
P.S. I do not live in the hills near I-280.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
