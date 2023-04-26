Multiple letters to the editor in the April 21 issue attacked Mayor Lee for perceived transgressions on her part. None acknowledged the shameful manner in which she was treated, holding hostage the entire city organization for a power play in the normally ceremonial installation of the mayor role.
One writer did speak to what this is all really about — fear on the part of a segment of the city that we might take the steps necessary to address the urgent housing crisis. Individual homeowners may benefit financially from astronomical housing costs but ultimately everyone suffers from the lack of housing for our children, teachers, public servants and others.
Many of us in the city are proud that councilmembers like Mayor Lee and Mr. Loraine are pushing against those unfounded fears to get the city to take responsible steps to address the housing crisis. Doing so will result in a more livable community that everyone will benefit from.
