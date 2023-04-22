Editor,
Editor,
I haven’t supported San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee’s recall because I felt our tax dollars were better spent elsewhere, despite the shaky leadership Lee has demonstrated.
But after her response to the DA’s investigation into election improprieties regarding outside attempts to influence her vote, I’m leaning now toward the recall. Her statement regarding the DA’s conclusion was full of double-speak and spin. Basically, she stated she was relieved the investigation yielded no proof of impropriety, yet went on to say that it was clear to anyone who read the report that there was plenty of impropriety, just not to the degree of breaking the law. Which was not what the DA’s report stated. Thanks to Lisa Diaz Nash for standing up for the people who stated their concerns at the meeting.
Lee’s right about one thing: it’s time to get back to the business of helping the citizens of San Mateo. First step toward that goal is for this ceaseless drama she’s caused to end and for her to resign. As for Councilmember Adam Loraine, who voted not to listen to the concerns of a large group of citizens at the next meeting, perhaps he’s lost sight of the fact that it is his job to listen to the people. Mr. Loraine works for the people, not himself or the mayor. The citizens pay his salary. The citizens have a right to be heard. Someone please remind him.
Janet Periat
San Mateo
(1) comment
Janet, as a volunteer collecting signatures for Lee’s recall, I have talked to several residents like you who really didn’t like the idea of a recall but also didn’t want Lee to stay in office any longer than we can make it happen. There are several pop-up petition signing locations this weekend - they are listed at recallamolee.com if you are ready to sign. Thank you for your thoughtful letter.
