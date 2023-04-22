What were you thinking? You used what seemed to be a lie about bribery to publicly remove a viable council candidate to seat your preferred candidate. San Mateo deserves better from its elected officials. The end does not justify the means. Look at the example you have set for the youth and potential future councilmembers – “Fake it until you make it.”
Another example: Last year, with a previous council, you rushed to judgment calling for a rapid gas to electric conversion of existing and new appliances by 2025 with no public outreach/input, no conversion cost data and the economic hardship on people. This could have a significant impact on homeowners, businesses, rental property owners and renters. I am all for moving in that direction , but in a “step-by-step” thoughtful approach with all the facts, impacts at hand and not causing undue economic hardship along the way.
I really do not know who you are representing Ms. Lee, but it’s certainly not the people of San Mateo.
Resignation would definitely be the right next step for the Mayor, but since she’s not put the residents before her own personal agenda, I’m not holding my breath. Check out recallamolee.com for pop-up petition signing locations.
