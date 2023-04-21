As a former mayor of the city of San Mateo, I considered joining my former colleagues calling for the recall of Amourence Lee. At the time, however, I believed that it was in the best interest of the city to allow for healing to bring the city together again.
During the November district elections campaign, I was appalled by her actions against Rod Linhares to maneuver her candidate for District 5 and then attack Rod by injecting support for abortion rights into the election as if that is an appropriate litmus test to serve on the City Council.
Her actions during the deliberation for a City Council appointment were very transparent and sullied the good name of a very decent and honorable man, Cliff Robbins.
Still I hoped she would be contrite after the report by the District Attorney’s Office that found no evidence of collusion. I see no evidence of that, quite the contrary. It is clear to me now Amourence Lee is unfit to serve the city and should resign if she genuinely cares about San Mateo instead of her political future.
The letter writer is the former mayor of San Mateo.
