I respect people who understand history and logic. In the case of those in Berkeley who wish to remove the names of Washington and Jefferson from schools because those presidents owned slaves, as did 10 other presidents, I invite those people to look into their wallets and remove all items with pics of slave-owning presidents and send them to me for disposal. That will make them feel purer and seem less hypocritical. I will waive any disposal fee.
When I taught composition, I devoted a few classes to logical fallacies, such as false dichotomy, which offers two conclusions when more are available. A current example is the non sequitur “Silence is complicity” or “Silence is violence.”
Regardless of how one feels about the issues of racism and police problems, it is difficult to respect people or arguments that demonstrate so little knowledge of logic or history.
Darwin Patnode
San Carlo
