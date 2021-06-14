Editor,
I read Dr. von Bleichert’s June 8 guest perspective “High wire to Half Moon Bay” in the Daily Journal with great interest. What a terrific idea in solving the traffic problem that commuters have when traveling State Route 92 in both directions. When I first started to read the piece and where I thought it was headed (widen State Route 92) I was pleasantly surprised at the innovative and obviously doable solution to the major traffic jams that occur on warm weather weekends and special events in both directions of the highway.
What I really liked about the perspective is Dr. von Bleichert’s research on how it could be accomplished, from where to build, including route and stations, and an estimated cost among his many other ideas.
His attention to every detail from amenities while riding to consumer costs (though I’d add one more tier after Half Moon Bay residents to San Mateo county residents) shows Dr. von Bleichert had done his homework when addressing all aspects of his idea. His vision is what our state transit authorities and especially local state politicians need who would have taken a “bulldoze the land” mindset because it would be the easiest route to take, similar to the Devil’s Slide tunnel.
By adopting Dr. von Bleichert's plan, it would keep the area natural and as rural as it has been for 100 years.
Kudos doctor!
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.