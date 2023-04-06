How about Antonio Guterres for world president? Or maybe the world’s favorite uncle? The UN secretary general seems to have it all together when it comes to the priorities we all should be working toward. He’s also spot on when it comes to the need to push for disarmament and diplomacy concerning nuclear weapons and dealing with all the other conflicts around the world.
Our nation needs to accept the rising of China, Russia, India as well as the needs of the European bloc and the rest of the world’s nations. Are we all too full of ourselves? Can’t listen to good advice? Maybe a little more humility?
We might want to end our obsession with remaining the sole superpower when the rest of the world is not complying with this outdated fantasy. The main goal has to be keeping the planet as habitable as possible for ALL us measly mortals. Uncle Antonio seems well qualified for the job.
Well Mike - talk is cheap. What has this guy actually done for the world? Talking about the climate while wars rage all over and killing whole populations needlessly? He sits in his Ivory Tower and flies around the world in a private jet. Yes, we need more of his type, or do we?
