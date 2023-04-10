Editor,
Editor,
I wanted to respond to the concerns over the loss of parking due to the upcoming bike lane on California Drive. Any change can be difficult, but there is a need for good bicycle infrastructure on this critical stretch of road.
California Drive is a major north-south street in Burlingame linking the Broadway downtown area to the high school and Caltrain station, and will eventually connect all the way from San Mateo to the Millbrae BART station. However, this route does not yet safely accommodate bicyclists. This puts many students and residents at risk and discourages people from trading in their cars for bikes. Good design choices exist that can make our streets less dependent on car traffic and easier for our residents to move around.
By adding dedicated bike lanes to California Drive, we create a safer and more accessible route for cyclists. This not only benefits residents who choose to bike, but also drivers by reducing traffic congestion. Moreover, data supports that bike lanes are better for business. In cities around the world, studies have shown that bike lanes can increase foot traffic to local businesses, which in turn can boost the local economy.
Good community engagement is critical for developing understanding and input for these sorts of projects. City officials should work closely with residents and business owners to ensure that their needs and concerns are addressed in future transportation designs. By doing so, we create plans that are tailored to the needs of our community and earn the support and trust of those most affected. We should be able to work together to create a safer, more sustainable and more livable city for all our residents.
Doug Bojack
Burlingame
The letter writer is a member of the Burlingame Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.
