Editor,
Regarding the article “RWC Sequoia Station plans draw a crowd” in the Aug. 9 edition of the Daily Journal by Zachary Clark: In the past five to 10 years there have been hundreds, if not thousands of apartments approved and built in Redwood City.
The proposal calls for 675 “homes” which is, apparently, the new euphemism for apartments. Redwood City is already a population of predominantly renters. This transient voting population does not reflect the views of the longtime permanent residents whose numbers are rapidly dwindling. Enough with the high density rental units. It’s time for varied and responsible redevelopment. Unfortunately, the voices of us who are concerned with the direction of Redwood City falls on the deaf ears of the City Council.
John Cuneo
Redwood City
