Editor,
This morning my 11-year-old daughter Joya asked me if the Russians could ever come here. I told her no. The Russians are just the big bully in their neighborhood and Ukraine is like the much smarter, more popular kid who happens to be smaller. Putin is beating up on a weaker Ukraine because he is a small man who needs to be mean to feel better about himself.
America and all of our good European friends are like the whole football team working together to put the mean bully back in his place. No, Russia will never come here.
It felt good saying this aloud to my daughter.
John Dugan
San Carlos
The letter writer is a member of the San Carlos City Council.
