Terry Bernal’s coverage of the Little League district championships offers readers insight, accuracy and compassion. His article recounting Alpine’s heartbreaking loss to San Mateo American captured all of our emotions as well as the essence of youth baseball — 12-year-olds giving their all to play with their friends. Thank you, Terry. You represent what is truly special about great local journalism.
Steve Harrick
Menlo Park
