Editor,
I’m writing to say thank you to PG&E for its rapid response to the storm on March 21 and to share my belief that we still need to move forward with electrification and quitting carbon.
Editor,
Leane Eberhart
San Mateo
(2) comments
Or, Leane, instead of folks tying themselves into knots figuring out methods to get by without gas, just let folks continue to have both options at the ready. The proposed solutions involve conveniently forgetting the environmental costs of producing batteries and solar panels: raw mineral mining, production, and more importantly, their eventual disposal. And let’s not forget the added consumer costs for these substitutes. It may be easier for folks to save money if they, or they hire a bunch of folks to, run/bike on a magnetic flywheel (imagine a supersized hamster wheel) and use the truly magic relationship between magnetism and electricity to generate their own electricity. Onwards to our electric future, while becoming a healthier person (just make sure to talk to your doctor before embarking on a new running/biking exercise routine).
Dear Leanne - what you are proposing is going back to 19th Century electricity reliability. We should not in this century have to deal with this, not in the USA. It is like forcing all of us to move out of our homes and go camping.
