When I read, I like to use incandescent lamps. The light frequency makes reading easier on my eyes. The small amount of heat generated by the bulb makes a cold room more comfortable.
I recently attempted to buy two light bulbs off the shelf at Rite-Aid. The cash register indicated that the bulbs are not available for sale.
Existing products are going to be destroyed in the name of energy efficiency. Political correctness causes stupid outcomes.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
