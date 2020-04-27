Editor,
Columnist Grocott and letter-writer Glaiser have drunk the Kool-Aid about Trump’s coronavirus response. Obama-era officials met both the H1N1 and the Ebola crises with swift, effective federal action, prepared a 69-page playbook and briefed the incoming Trump administration about obtaining personal protective equipment, moving quickly to detect and contain potential outbreaks, and using the Defense Production Act to compel private companies to produce needed medical supplies.
Trump, however, disbanded the National Security Council team on pandemic preparedness and made cuts to public health programs and to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Trump essentially wasted two months during which he downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, spread false information and contradicted his own medical advisors, refusing to take responsibility for the shortages of ventilators, personal protective equipment and needed supplies. Now, he proposes lessening precautions, though infection levels in some areas are rising. It is hard to imagine a president doing a worse job.
Gail Sredanovic
Menlo Park
(3) comments
Nice try, Gail. Once you brought up the fake news about disbanding, the rest of your diatribe lost all credibility. Who imposed a ban on travel to/from China on January 31 while mentally unfit for office Biden called Trump's decision hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering and Nervous Nancy was trying to pass a No Ban act to limit Trumps authority? Why was Nancy Antoinette trying to impeach your great President Trump and throwing a hissy fit by ripping up the SOTU speech In early February? Why was Nancy let them eat ice cream Pelosi telling people to go visit Chinatown in late February? Maybe you should learn to love America more than hating Trump.
Trump will be reelected come November, when the virus is over and the American economy is flowing again. Look forward to casting my vote once again for my man in the White House. God Bless you Mr. President, you are doing a great job building the wall and confirming judges through the Senate during this temporary pause due to the actions of the Chinese government. Keep up the great work, you have the support and prayers of many Americans.
Gail, unfortunately we don’t have to imagine President Trump doing a worse job. Every day he sets the bar at a new low.
