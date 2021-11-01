Editor,
I was infuriated after reading about the doctor from Florida that was asked to leave the meeting because he refused to wear a mask.
I am disturbed by the fact that this person is putting at-risk people around him. This is a doctor who is supposed to help people, not put them in danger. I am surprised that a person in that important position is in charge of decisions related to public health emergencies. I am wondering how people will listen to him in the future after this public ‘mistake’?
Close to this doctor, there was a person with a breast cancer diagnosis. Without even knowing, Florida’s “top” doctor is creating a risky environment.
All this proves that not all doctors follow the new regulations no matter what they are saying. Even though we have the right to make our own decisions as humans, this doesn’t excuse this doctor. His priority should be people`s health and safety.
I am glad that the Daily Journal decided to present the news to show the partial truth behind the curtains in our health system.
People should pay more attention to their actions. We live in a time when what we are doing affects not only our life.
Tzvetenina Novkova
Redwood City
