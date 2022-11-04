Editor,
Can anyone provide a rational explanation for linking an attack on Pelosi’s husband to a threat on democracy? After all, her residence is in a crime-infused city with thousands of derelicts and mental cases, all tolerated and enabled by her protégées in the city and state governments. Many residents of the Bay Area are dealing with is horrible reality on a daily basis. But when this criminal, despicable act comes home to roost, it suddenly is elevated to a threat to democracy? The real threat to democracy is allowing our civil society to crash into disrepair whereby everyone seems to hide behind the First Amendment. Let’s hope that Mr. Pelosi recovers well and sees this as a teaching moment. Perhaps he can even encourage his wife to propose effective legislative steps to make our society safe and sound for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.