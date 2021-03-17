Editor,

Fresh off of his unabashed and unsuccessful attempt to overthrow an American election and to undermine and cancel the foundation of this nation’s democracy, Congressman Kevin McCarthy is now at the United States’ southern border urging us to once again separate children from their parents and to lock children into cages like animals.

As Joe Welch so famously said to Congressman Joseph McCarthy, Kevin’s namesake and Republican soul mate during those infamous 1950s witch trials, “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Bill Farrell

San Carlos

