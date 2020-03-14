Editor,

Most Californians voted to stop changing our clocks twice a year. Truth be told, I don’t bother changing the clock in my car. While we voted to make Daylight Saving permanent, I suggest we just stay on Pacific Standard Time. I don’t seem to ever get used to losing an hour. It would also be harder to embrace the day with the longer darkness in winter.

Tim Donnelly

Burlingame

