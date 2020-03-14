Editor,
Most Californians voted to stop changing our clocks twice a year. Truth be told, I don’t bother changing the clock in my car. While we voted to make Daylight Saving permanent, I suggest we just stay on Pacific Standard Time. I don’t seem to ever get used to losing an hour. It would also be harder to embrace the day with the longer darkness in winter.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.