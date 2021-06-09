Editor,
Regarding “Straw man argument” (letters, June 5), I’m not an expert on critical race theory but I know an oversimplification when I see one. The letter makes it sound like white children are taught that they themselves, personally, are oppressors. Of course that’s ridiculous.
As I’ve seen it defined, critical race theory examines, more generally, existing legal, social, and cultural issues as they relate to race. It challenges the current approach to social and racial justice. It posits that white supremacy exists collectively and maintains power through the law, and that social problems are created by societal structures and cultural assumptions. As an older white man who’s been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world for the past 50 years, I don’t have a hard time believing this to be true.
Further, I believe it’s important that children be educated in a way that raises their awareness of these issues so that they can consider their possible ramifications in an enlightened and open-minded manner. So yes, I believe that critical race theory should be introduced in schools.
Brian Wright
Belmont
