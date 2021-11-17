Editor,
Regarding the article printed in the Journal Nov. 13, 2021, “Millbrae Post Offices closes,” without any notice beforehand, they closed the Post Office and posted a letter on the door stating where (Rollins Road) and when (Monday -Friday from 9:30-2 p.m.).
How inconvenient and uncaring is that, for those that work and are unable to get there during those times? I showed up on Saturday morning (along with three others) and fortunately someone answered the door. We were told that our mail was still at the Millbrae location and it was unknown when it would be picked up and sent to Rollins Road location.
The sign on the Millbrae PO stated “ you may pick up your mail starting Friday Nov. 12, between 9:30-2 p.m., nothing about “not on Saturday, as stated on the Rollins Road location.
Who is responsible to pay our bills? We pay for our Post Office box yet we can not have our mail. Poor service as usual. How can our Millbrae leaders let this go on?
Emil Picchi
Millbrae
