Mark Simon, in his column titled “Election season,” labeled Millbrae City Council Candidate You You Xue as “perennial.” He either does not know what that word means or is trying to discredit Xue’s candidacy.
A perennial candidate is someone who repeatedly runs for office in successive elections and consistently fails. Examples include Alan Keyes, who ran for U.S. president three times, Eugene V. Debs, who ran for U.S. president five times, or David Duke, who has run for office dozens of times with minimal success.
In Xue’s case, he is only running for a seat on the Millbrae City Council for the second time ever. This is immediately following his unorthodox 2018 campaign to unseat one of two incumbents, an election in which he received more than 25% of the vote.
Using such a word to describe a fresh, viable and serious leader running for a local office is disparaging, condescending and dismissive. Simon should apologize at once and choose a different word.
Rachelle French
Millbrae
