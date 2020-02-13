Editor,
I disagree with the politically-correct decision of the once-renowned Boalt Law School at UC Berkeley to remove Boalt as its name. Perhaps the law school will restore to John Henry Boalt’s ancestors the present value of the money he donated for the school’s existence.
The letter writer of “Differing values in a divided country,” a letter published in the Feb. 10 edition of the Daily Journal, evidently resides in Syracuse, New York, my birthplace, which I left for good after serving in the Korean War Air Force in November 1954. Seeing how people there, including the letter writer, think, I’m glad I did.
Quentin Kopp
San Francisco
The letter writer is a former state senator and retired San Mateo County judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.