Moscow honeymooner and socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders sings praises of Fidel Castro because the Communist strongman increased Cuban literacy rate. True enough, Castro may have done this.
But let’s remember Bernie, the only thing these “literate” Cubans were allowed to read in this Communist “paradise” was what Castro dictated could be read.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
