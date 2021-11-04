Editor,

According to John Dean’s “Authoritarian Nightmare — Trump and his followers,” there are authoritarian leaders, who may very well know what they are doing, while authoritarian followers usually have no idea what they are supporting. Neither do they care, as long as they have someone telling them what to believe, what to do, how to behave, just like religious movements. They are immune to facts and logic, no matter what. Coherent arguments or scientific studies, have no impact, and will rather reinforce their stand. Even if their leader is headed for a cliff, they’ll follow blindly, like sheep. And upon their leader’s instruction, they are ready to swallow the most ridiculous lie, like Trump’s Big One.

As John Dean summarizes numerous psychological studies, authoritarian followers are highly compartmentalized in their thinking, using double standards, they believe many contradictory and conflicting things, have trouble deciding what is sound evidence and what is not, their thinking is highly ethnocentric, dogmatic and prejudiced in what they think about others.

The Republican party has a long history of attracting the religious, especially after Ronald Reagan, but nothing like what Trump did, despite being the antithesis of what Christian ministers preach about the qualities of a good person and living a righteous life. Some Evangelicals even believe he was sent by God, a miracle of biblical proportion.

We have seen what authoritarianism did to Germany in the 1930s, and eventually to the rest of the world. But have we learned from it? No?

Jorg Aadahl

San Mateo

