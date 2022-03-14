Editor,
Last Saturday (March 5) seven San Mateo County schools competed for championships in the CIF (California Interscholastic Federation) Northern California finals. Even though all of our local teams were outscored, the headline in Monday’s San Mateo Daily Journal (“Everybody loses”) is unfortunate. A better headline might read “County teams conclude memorable seasons.” Congratulations are in order to the Aragon and Sacred Heart Prep boys soccer teams, the Carlmont and Sacred Heart Prep boys basketball teams, and the Mills, Menlo School, and Crystal Springs Uplands School girls basketball teams. The Central Coast Section Burlingame boys, Aragon girls (and runner up Hillsdale Lady Knights) and Capuchino Mustang girls also need to be included in one of the most remarkable seasons of winter sports in recent years. All coaches and players can hold their heads high today and forever take pride in what they have accomplished. Thank you to one and all.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
