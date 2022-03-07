When the final whistle sounded, the Aragon boys’ soccer team gave hugs and slapped hands.
But they were no celebrations.
No, those celebratory hugs belonged to visiting Patterson, who took a 1-0 lead at halftime and added two more goals in the second half to beat the Dons 3-0 and capture the Northern California Division IIII championship Saturday evening in San Mateo.
“It was two very good teams,” Aragon head coach Joe Rousseau said. “[Patterson] came out with their best, we didn’t play our best and in games like this, that can be the difference.
“Everything was just a little off.”
Aragon (16-5-5), the No. 2 seed in Division III, found itself in an unfamiliar situation against fourth-seeded Patterson (22-1-1), which is located about 20 minutes south of Tracy in the Central Valley. For the first time in several weeks, the Dons were trailing in a game. And while scoring has not been that much of a issue for them over the last several games, the Patterson defense kept Aragon in check.
Not that the Dons didn’t have their chances. Brenden Pineda’s shot in the fifth minute was turned away by the Patterson goalkeeper and Kevin Marroquin-Mayen had a header off a corner headed off the line by the Tigers’ Alejandro Melesio.
But for the most part, the Dons struggled to connect their midfield with their forwards. Either passes were a touch too heavy and out of reach of Marroquin-Mayen and Alexis Villanueva, or the Tigers simply weren’t allowing the passes through.
Uninitiated soccer fans might find Aragon’s direct attack a little over-simplistic because, while the strength of the team has been their forwards running onto through passes, it’s sending balls forward and then winning them back that springs the Dons’ offense. The Tigers simply prevented the Dons from winning what are called the “second balls.”
“The big thing was (winning) the second balls in the midfield,” Rousseau said. “They were dominating us in the air. We really didn’t have an answer.”
Meanwhile, Patterson leaned on its star and he didn’t disappoint. Johan Mendoza, who came into the game with a team-leading 13 goals and 23 assists, had a foot in two of the three Tigers’ goals. He split the Aragon defense to give his team a 1-0 at halftime and then set up the Tigers’ third goal with a perfect cross on a late corner kick.
And yet it was Aragon that nearly got on the scoreboard first. Pineda, who missed Thursday’s semifinal win over Pleasant Valley, cut short the field trip he was on and made it back in time to start in the final.
His return brought a pep to the Dons’ step early in the game and in the fifth minute, Pineda took a pass on the left flank, cut inside and from the top corner of the box, hit a curling shot on frame. The Patterson goalkeeper managed to deflect the ball wide on a short hop and everyone watched as the ball bounded toward the empty net — only to go wide and out of bounds.
“It was a great boost for the boys” to get Pineda back, Rousseau said.
From there, the Tigers started to take control and began sending waves of attacks on the Aragon goal. In the 23rd minute, Patterson had its best opportunity to that point get thwarted by Aragon goalkeeper Brandon Marroquin-Mayen. Patterson’s Gabriel Abellana rocketed a shot from 20 yards out off the crossbar. Abellana attempted to head the ensuing rebound into the goal, but Brandon Marroquin-Mayen climbed the ladder to swat the ball out of harm’s way.
It was one of four saves on the day for Brandon Marroquin-Mayen.
In the final 10 minutes of the first half, Brandon Marroquin-Mayen didn’t have a chance. Patterson finally got a through ball on the foot of Mendoza, who with a full head of steam, burst through the middle of the Aragon defense, shrugging off a jersey and shoulder tug to break in alone on goal and confidently finish into the upper left corner of the goal for a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.
“That first goal in any game is important,” Rousseau said. “It put us in a chasing game.”
For a brief moment, it appeared the Dons had tied the game just before the break as Villanueva put a shot on goal that initially appeared to bounce off the crossbar right to Kevin Marroquin-Mayen, who hammered a beautiful one-timer into the back of the net to set off an Aragon celebration.
It was short-lived, however, as the assistant referee correctly ruled that the ball had not bounced off the soccer goal frame, but the football crossbar right above it.
There was a question if the goalkeeper got his fingertips on the ball to deflect it off the bar, but the goal was disallowed and the Dons went into halftime trailing 1-0.
Aragon opened the second half with a flurry, earning a number of free kicks in the opening minutes, culminating in a Pineda free kick from 20 yards that sailed just inches over the crossbar.
But in the 58th minute, Patterson won a challenge in its own end and quickly went on the counter. Jonathan Gallardo carried the ball toward the endline before sending a cross in front that Luis Maravilla one-timed into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
And then in the final minutes, Antonio Gallegos nodded home a header off a Mendoza corner kick for the game’s final goal.
Despite the loss, Rousseau had nothing but positives about the season. The Dons won just their second Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title, although they had to share it was Burlingame. And they captured their first-ever Central Coast Section championship.
“We made history and no one can take that away from the boys,” Rousseau said.
No. 1 Vintage-Napa 2, No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 1
The Gators came up short in the Division IV championship game, falling to the top-seeded Crushers.
SHP (16-6-2) wasted little time in putting the pressure on Vintage, with Carlos Deras and Luke Maxwell hooking up in the fourth minute with Maxwell’s finish giving the Gators a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
The Gators took that 1-0 lead into halftime, but Vintage (19-4-4) answered with the equalizer early in the second half.
With about six minutes left in regulation, Vintage netted the winning goal.
